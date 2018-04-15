RubberDucks and Thunder Postponed on Sunday

The scheduled Eastern League baseball game between the Akron RubberDucks and Trenton Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, May 22nd, beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The current homestand will continue on Monday evening at 6:35 when the Altoona Curve (Pirates) visit for the start of a four-game series.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged at the Canal Park box office for any remaining 2018 home game, based on availability.

