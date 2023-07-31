RubberDucks' Aaron Bracho Named Eastern League Player of the Week

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks infielder Aaron Bracho was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 17, July 24-30.

Bracho went 12-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI and three runs scored in the series against the Erie SeaWolves. Bracho had a career-high five hit game to help the RubberDucks to a 5-3 win on July 28.

A 2017 free-agent signing by Cleveland from El Tigrito, Venezuela, the 22-year-old Bracho is in his first season with Akron. In 64 games this season, he is batting .243 with 10 doubles, nine home runs (second most on active roster) and 34 RBI (tied for fourth most on active roster).

In 12 games against the SeaWolves this season, Bracho is batting .405 (17-for-42) with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Bracho is the second member of the 2023 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Player of the Week this season and fourth member to earn POTW honors. Jose Tena earned Player of the Week and Jack Leftwich earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for their performances against Hartford during Week 9, May 30-June 4. Gavin Williams was named Pitcher of the Week after striking out eight over five hitless innings on April 20.

