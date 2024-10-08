Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #6 Begins October 19th, Receive a Jersey & Kids Club Membership Upon Registration
October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will hold their LEARN TO PLAY SESSION #6 FOR PLAYERS AND GOALIES at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA) starting on Saturday, October 19th.
Session #6 includes two time slots for players on the Saturday dates of 10/19/2024 - 10/26/2024 - 11/9/2024 - 11/16/2024 - 11/23/2024 - 12/7/2024:
Beginner / Intermediate level - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Intermediate / Advanced level - 12:30 - 1:30 PM
Learn the game of hockey, develop your skills and receive both a jersey and Slapshot's Kids Club membership upon registration! Learn to Play sessions include instruction by NCAA athletes and Royals hockey players on mechanics along with lessons to take and work on at home. Beneficial for all positions at all skill levels!
PRICE:
$225.00 (Price includes)
All 6 dates posted above
1 jersey for players to keep
Slapshot's Kids Club Membership
Register
If you are registering a goalie or have any questions, contact Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).
