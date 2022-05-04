Royals vs. Growlers Second Round Playoff Schedule Announced

Your Reading Royals have clinched the North Division and home ice throughout the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Tickets for all home games in the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs are on sale Wednesday, May 4 at 11 a.m..

NOTE: Single game tickets for the Division Finals are $14. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $9. The Royals will play the Growlers in the Division Final series opening Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Division Finals (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday May 7 at 7:30 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Tuesday, May 10 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Wednesday, May 11 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Thursday, May 12 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

