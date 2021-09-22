Royals Trade Future Considerations for Offensive Defenseman Patrick McNally

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday they have traded future considerations to the Wheeling Nailers for the rights to defenseman Patrick McNally. McNally signed with the Royals Tuesday night.

McNally, a 2010 fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks, has played for eight teams in his six-year professional career. He spent parts of three seasons with teams in Europe.

In 2020-21, he played for the Orlando Solar Bears and Nailers and recorded 8 goals and 29 assists (37 points) in 71 games on the blueline. Known for his scoring abilities, McNally has scored 20 goals and 41 assists (61 points) in 100 ECHL games.

From 2015 to 2017, he played for the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL before moving to the Worcester Railers in 2017-18. After playing 29 games in Worcester alongside Royals defenseman Kyle McKenzie, McNally signed with Leksands IF of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest division of Swedish Hockey.

McNally moved to Germany for the 2018-19 season to play 52 games for Eispiraten Crimmitschau in DEL2, the second division of German Hockey, and then moved to Slovakia to play for MAC Újbuda and HK Nitra in 2019-20.

He suited up for Harvard University from 2011 to 2015 and collected many accolades during his time with the Ivy League school, both for the team's accomplishments and his own play.

In his freshman year, 2012, he was named to the ECAC Third All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team. In his senior year, 2015, Harvard won the ECAC Championship, and McNally was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team, ECAC Second All-Star Team, and All-Ivy League Second Team.

After the Nailers' 2020-21 season ended, his rights were retained by the team. However, he never signed a contract with Wheeling leading up to the trade. At 29 years old, he is currently the oldest Royals player.

The Royals' player to be announced in the deal between the teams will be named in the future.

