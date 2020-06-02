Royals Team Video Call Tonight at 7:00 p.m.
June 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) will broadcast a video chat with members of the 2019-20 team Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere (links below). The call includes F Brayden Low, F Frank DiChiara, F Hayden Hodgson, D Garrett Cecere and D Garret Cockerill.
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadingRoyals/posts/10159868370173642
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Zwq2kYWG74E
The Royals have also announced their 36-game regular season home schedule for 2020-21, which includes the opener on Sat., Oct. 17 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk to kick off the 20th anniversary season of professional hockey in Berks County. Season, group and flex tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com. The 2020-21 regular season is presented by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.
