Royals Team Video Call Tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) will broadcast a video chat with members of the 2019-20 team Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere (links below). The call includes F Brayden Low, F Frank DiChiara, F Hayden Hodgson, D Garrett Cecere and D Garret Cockerill.

The Royals have also announced their 36-game regular season home schedule for 2020-21, which includes the opener on Sat., Oct. 17 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk to kick off the 20th anniversary season of professional hockey in Berks County. Season, group and flex tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com. The 2020-21 regular season is presented by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.

