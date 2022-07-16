Royals' Signings of the Week

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Max Newton was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Thursday, July 14.

Max Newton on the ice for the Railers against the Trois-Rivières Lions (2022)

Newton, 24, scored eight points (3 G, 5 A) with the Worcester Railers in 13 games last season. The Vancouver, BC, CAN native played in the NCAA Division I for Merrimack College before making his professional debut with the Railers on March 20, 2022.

Newton played two games in the AHL last season with the Providence Bruins and earned an assist for his first career AHL point against the Utica Comets on April 30, 2022. The 5'10" forward totaled 88 points (35 G, 53 A) in 137 games between the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Merrimack College across his five years in the NCAA.

Newton served as captain for Merrimack College during their 2021-22 season. That same season, he led the Warriors in goals(14), assists(24), points(38) and was the team's top face-off man with a .594 success rate.

"Max is a great all around player who was a leader at the NCAA level," said Head Coach James Henry. "Max was able to gain professional experience at the end of the 2021-22 season. In that short time he produced offensively and earned an AHL call up. We expect Max to continue that play going into the 2022-23 season. The Royals are excited to bring Max into our group."

2022-23 Season Memberships

