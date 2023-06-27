Royals Sign PA Native Austin Master to 2023-24 Season Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday that forward Austin Master has signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

Master becomes the first player to sign with the Royals for the 2023-24 season entering his rookie year.

The 24-year-old Broomall, Pennsylvania native joins the Royals for his first professional season after playing four years at Stevenson University (NCAA III). Master served as the Mustangs' Team Captain in his senior year where he posted 30 points (8g, 22a) and 24 penalty minutes in 23 regular season games. He finished the 2022-23 season second in program history in career points (87) and goals (30) with a selection to the All-MAC First Team.

The 5'9", 165-pound forward played for the United States National Team in the 2023 World University Games, earning silver in Lake Placid, New York in January. Master recorded five points (3g, 2a) and six penalty minutes in seven tournament games.

Prior to Stevenson University, Master played for the New Jersey Hitmen in the USPHL Premier (2017-19), Philadelphia Little Flyers in the EHL (2018-19), as well as the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 16U AAA (2015-15) and 18U AAA clubs (2015-17).

Austin's brother, Nick played three seasons in the ECHL as a forward for the Maine Mariners. Nick appeared in one game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2021-22 season.

Coach Quotes:

"Austin is a terrific two-way forward with great play making abilities. He plays to his strengths and we are excited to add him to our group for the upcoming season. Look for Austin to be one of the hardest working players for the Royals." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (2): Brendan Hoffmann, Austin Master

