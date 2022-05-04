Royals Raise over $7,500 in Support of Ukraine

The Reading Royals are proud to announce the total money accumulated through multiple fundraising efforts to help support the people of Ukraine during this time.

The Royals, in partnership with the Reading Royals Booster Club, raised over $7,500.00, auctioning and raffling specialty jerseys and pucks that resemble the Ukrainian flag and colors to show support for those who are being displaced due to the invasion by Russian troops.

"We are excited to see the community come together and help raise funds for relief efforts overseas. The Reading Royals family has always united in times of crisis and it's heartwarming to see it happen in the face of such turmoil. We are proud to support the people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until this conflict is resolved.," said Royals General Manager, David Farrar and Assistant General Manager Dakota Procyk.

Proceeds from all jersey and puck sales will be donated to the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund of the Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata, Pa. Additionally, the Reading Royals Booster Club has donated their portion of 50/50 sales to the church's aid fund as well as raising additional funds through raffle sales.

"Thank you for the opportunity to participate in the Reading Royals game and Jersey Sales benefit and opportunity to share our Ukraine War Refugee Aid efforts with your fans," said BSC Ukraine Aid Fund Principal, Andrey Teleguz. "The raised funds provide relief to the refugees displaced by the war, evacuation from active war zones and food supplies to impacted areas. We are deeply touched to see how our Community has come together to contribute to these efforts and make a difference," concluded Teleguz.

The Bethany Slavic Church is coordinating and funding the effort to help provide evacuation, temporary housing, and accommodations in Poland, Romania, and other nations to as many refugees as possible. The church members comprise former refugees hoping to pay forward the kindness they received. Their motto is: "Once this community gave us refuge, today this is our calling."

