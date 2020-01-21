Royals Radio Recon Returns Tonight

Guests Hayden Hodgson and Garrett Cecere will talk about their adjustment to Reading and how each have returned to the ice for practice and games since suffering a couple of early-season injuries. Royals Radio Recon is at Jimmy G's Railroad House Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Address: 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA

Guests: F Hayden Hodgson and D Garrett Cecere

Listen Live at the Railroad House or mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Radio Recon Schedule (all shows 6:00-7:00 p.m.)

Tues., Jan. 21

Tues., Jan. 28

Tues., Feb. 4

Tues., Feb. 11

Mon., Feb. 17

