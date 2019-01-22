Royals Pick up D Zach Todd from Wichita for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday the team has acquired rookie defenseman Zach Todd from Wichita for future considerations. In 20 games with the Thunder, the 25-year-old posted one goal. Todd started the season with Orlando and scored two points (1g) in three games.

A Holden, MA native, Todd spent 2014-18 with Mercyhurst and played with Royals forward Jack Riley. He topped the school's blue liners with 23 assists (26 pts.) last season and helped the Lakers capture Atlantic Hockey's 2018 regular season championship. In his four-year collegiate career, Todd generated ten goals and 53 points. The right-handed shot stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 181 pounds.

Prior to his career at Mercyhurst, Todd won the 2014 USPHL Premier championship with the Boston Jr. Bruins.

Reading returns from the ECHL's all-star break Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with a game at the Wheeling Nailers. The Royals' next home game is Wed., Jan. 30 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m., featuring a postgame player autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing.

