Royals Offer Doctor's Note for Fans If Game 4 Reaches OT

April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced the team will provide a doctor's note for all fans in attendance if Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals against the Manchester Monarchs reaches overtime Wednesday at Santander Arena. The note is courtesy of Royals Mascot Slapshot and can be downloaded here. Reading's first three games of the North Division Semifinals have gone to overtime. The teams have played 269 minutes in four days, roughly equivalent to 4.5 games. The first two games of the series went to double overtime. Game 4 starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available here.

About the Royals

The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.

Broadcast Coverage

All Royals game can be heard on Rumba 1340 AM and the iHeartRadio app by searching "Rumba 1340". The pregame show starts 15 minutes before puck drop. Watch Royals games on ECHL.tv. Reading away games are shown locally on BCTV.

