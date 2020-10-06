Royals Ink Rookie Forward Strong

October 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have come to terms on an ECHL contract with Dartmouth graduate Cam Strong, the 10th forward to sign with Reading for the team's 20th anniversary season.

Strong scored six goals and eight points as an alternate captain for the Big Green in 2019-20. The 25-year-old appeared in 119 NCAA games (22g, 32 pts.) from 2016-20.

The ECHL season is slated to begin Dec. 4 with group, flex and season tickets available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (8): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #26 Joe Rutkowski, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (10): #7 Mitch Vanderlaan, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Cam Strong, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin

Coach Quotes

"We continue to fill in pieces that will make our team a competitor and Cam fits into that. He is coming off a strong college career in a competitive conference and his skating ability will give him the opportunity to contribute to our line-up." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Strong facts

- The Billings, MT native was the only Montanan in NCAA hockey in 2019-20. The Royals have never had a player from "The Treasure State" compete in a regular season game.

- Served as the Topeka (NAHL) "C" in 2015-16 before matriculating to Dartmouth.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.