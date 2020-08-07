Royals Ink Rookie F Brendan Van Riemsdyk

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have come to terms on an ECHL contract with forward Brendan van Riemsdyk, the first rookie to sign with the Royals for the team's 20th anniversary season.

Over four collegiate seasons, van Riemsdyk totaled 22 goals and 50 points (144 GP). He completed his graduate transfer season in 2019-20 with Northeastern (2g, 6 pts.), won The Beanpot with the Huskies and was named to the 2019-20 Hockey East All-Academic Team. van Riemsdyk stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (2): #3 Rob Michel, #6 Garrett Cecere

Forwards (4): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk

Coach Quotes

"Brendan adds size and a power-forward presence that we hope he can translate into his first season. We're excited he will begin his professional career with the Royals after a few strong years playing in Hockey East." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

van Riemsdyk extras

The Middletown, NJ native skated his first three collegiate seasons at New Hampshire and scored a career-best ten goals and 16 points in 2018-19. His older brothers F James (Philadelphia) and D Trevor (Carolina) both play in the NHL.

