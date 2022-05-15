Royals Fall Short of Comeback as Growlers Force Game 7

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-2, Saturday, May 14 at Santander Arena in Game 6 of the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. The Growlers staved off elimination for a second straight game with a win on the road as the series evens up heading into Game 7. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 20 of 23 shots faced while Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli saved 20 of 22 shots faced.

The Growlers outshot the Royals 24 shots to 22 in the game and jumped out to an early two-goal lead in the first period. Tyler Boland received a centering pass from Matt Hellickson and beat Nagle through the five-hole for his first of two goals in the game. Ben Finklestein provided the Growlers a two-goal lead at the end of the first with a strong finish on a rush into the Royals' zone. Finkelstein carried the puck in on his backhand and chipped a shot past Nagle while Jackson Cressey tried to slow up the defenseman to no avail.

Newfoundland extended their lead 23 seconds into the second period. Sent a stretch pass from the Growlers' blue line down center ice to Boland who skated in on Nagle on a breakaway. With the puck on his forehand, Boland snapped the puck past Nagle's glove to score his team leading 12th goal of the playoffs for a Growlers lead, 3-0.

Reading responded with two goals in the final nine minutes of the second period. Kevin Conley snapped a shot past Petruzzelli from the top of the right face off circle off of a backhand feed from Jacob Pritchard for his third goal of the series. Brad Morrison scored on a wrist shot as well with six seconds remaining in the period. Cressey carried the puck into the zone along the right wing and began a tape to tape feed from himself to Mason Millman who fed the puck to Morrison in the slot. Morrison's second goal of the postseason cut Reading's deficit down to one heading into the third with Newfoundland ahead, 3-2.

Newfoundland played a sound third period to prevent the Royals from scoring the equalizer as the score remained a one-goal game until a puck in the neutral zone was picked up by Gordie Green who scored on the Royals empty net for the fourth and final goal of the game for the Growlers.

This is the fifth Royals lost to the Growlers at Santander Arena in six meetings between the two teams this season. Also to note, the team who has scored first in each of the six games this series has gone on to win the game.

The playoff series concludes Monday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. as the Royals and Growlers face off in Game 7 of the North Division Final series at Santander Arena. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Everblades.

