Royals Announce Training Camp Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced the team's initial 27-man training camp roster ahead of the team's first practice. Camp begins Saturday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The second practice of the season is at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Practices during camp are open to the public: to enter Santander Arena Saturday, please use the Team Store Doors at the corner of 8th St. and Penn St.

The Royals have invited five players to camp on tryout contracts; G Nick Niedert, D Nick Minerva, F Joe Cangelosi, F Chris Ordoobadi and F Aaron Huffnagle. Niedert, 37, has played professional hockey since 2004. He went 1-0-0-0 with the Royals last season when he was forced into a surprise starting role Nov. 23 at Adirondack due to other injuries in net. He defeated the Thunder in his first ECHL game in 1032 days, denying a career-high 37 shots (1 GA).

Training Camp Practice Schedule

Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena - free admission with donation of canned food item)

Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena - listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals)

Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders (2)

#33 Nick Niedert - invite

#35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (7)

#3 Rob Michel

#4 Nick Minerva - invite

#6 Garrett Cecere

#8 David Drake

#19 Garret Cockerill

#75 Joe Masonius

#77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (18)

#7 Trevor Gooch

#9 Brayden Low

#12 Steven Swavely

#13 Olivier Labelle

#15 Trevor Yates

#16 Hayden Hodgson

#17 Brendan Robbins

#18 Judd Peterson

#20 Joe Cangelosi - invite

#21 Frank DiChiara

#23 Drew Melanson

#24 Chris Ordoobadi - invite

#28 Ralph Cuddemi

#44 Seth Swenson

#55 Aaron Huffnagle - invite

#62 Brady Wiffen

#67 Max Willman

#81 Corey Mackin

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

