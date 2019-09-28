Royals Announce Training Camp Roster
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced the team's initial 27-man training camp roster ahead of the team's first practice. Camp begins Saturday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The second practice of the season is at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Practices during camp are open to the public: to enter Santander Arena Saturday, please use the Team Store Doors at the corner of 8th St. and Penn St.
The Royals have invited five players to camp on tryout contracts; G Nick Niedert, D Nick Minerva, F Joe Cangelosi, F Chris Ordoobadi and F Aaron Huffnagle. Niedert, 37, has played professional hockey since 2004. He went 1-0-0-0 with the Royals last season when he was forced into a surprise starting role Nov. 23 at Adirondack due to other injuries in net. He defeated the Thunder in his first ECHL game in 1032 days, denying a career-high 37 shots (1 GA).
Training Camp Practice Schedule
Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex
Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena - free admission with donation of canned food item)
Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena - listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals)
Training Camp Roster
Goaltenders (2)
#33 Nick Niedert - invite
#35 Trevor Gorsuch
Defensemen (7)
#3 Rob Michel
#4 Nick Minerva - invite
#6 Garrett Cecere
#8 David Drake
#19 Garret Cockerill
#75 Joe Masonius
#77 Jimmy Mazza
Forwards (18)
#7 Trevor Gooch
#9 Brayden Low
#12 Steven Swavely
#13 Olivier Labelle
#15 Trevor Yates
#16 Hayden Hodgson
#17 Brendan Robbins
#18 Judd Peterson
#20 Joe Cangelosi - invite
#21 Frank DiChiara
#23 Drew Melanson
#24 Chris Ordoobadi - invite
#28 Ralph Cuddemi
#44 Seth Swenson
#55 Aaron Huffnagle - invite
#62 Brady Wiffen
#67 Max Willman
#81 Corey Mackin
