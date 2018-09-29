Royals Announce Training Camp Roster, Sign G King

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 18-man training camp roster Saturday. Additionally, goaltender Will King has signed an ECHL deal with the Royals.

Need to Know

Five players join Royals camp on Professional Tryout Contracts (PTO) - F Garrett Mitchell, F Cody Brown, D Chris Lijdsman, D Don Olivieri and G Troy Passingham. Mitchell was the Hershey Bears Captain from 2015-18.

The Royals open camp Saturday at 2 p.m. at Body Zone Sports & Wellness. All training camp practices are open to the public and the full schedule is listed below.

King is the first goalie to sign a standard player contract with the Royals this offseason. In his first ECHL season last campaign, King went 7-10-1-0, 2.99 goals against average and .902 save percentage. He is 24 years old and entering his fourth professional season.

Training Camp Roster

Forwards (10): #3 Chris McCarthy, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Steven Swavely, #16 Cody Brown (PTO), #18 Tyler Brown, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #28 Brian Morgan, #61 Dillan Fox, #23 Garrett Mitchell (PTO)

Defensemen (6): #2 Ilya Nekolenko, #5 Chris Lijdsman (PTO), #6 Dan Milan, #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #13 Don Olivieri (PTO), #20 Anthony Cortese

Goaltenders (2): #1 Troy Passingham (PTO), #41 Will King

Training Camp Schedule

Sat., Sept. 29 - 2:00-3:30 p.m. (Body Zone)

Sun., Sept. 30 - 1:00-2:30 p.m. (Body Zone)

Mon., Oct. 1 - 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Tues., Oct. 2 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Wed., Oct. 3 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Thurs., Oct. 4 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

Opening Weekend, presented by Met-Ed

Season Opener: Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Block party 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Food and drinks available | Performance by the Uptown Band | Attempt at setting the World Record for most cowbells played at a time | Cowbell giveaway (first 6,500 fans) | Red carpet introduction for the players

Philadelphia Eagles Legends Night (Vince Papale and Bill Bergey): Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Pregame tailgate 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Appearance by Eagles legends Vince Papale and Bill Bergey | National cornhole tournament

