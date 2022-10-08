Royals Announce Training Camp Roster, Add Six Camp Invitees

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2022 Training Camp 24-man roster ahead of the team's first practice. All practices will be held at Santander Arena and begin on Sunday, October 9.

Practices are open to the public on Thursday, Oct.13th and Tuesday, Oct.18th : to enter Santander Arena for camp, please use the Team Store Doors at the corner of 8th St. and Penn St.

Training Camp Schedule

Sunday, October 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

Monday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

Tuesday, October 11 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

Wednesday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

Thursday, October 13 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack(Cool Insuring Arena - listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals)

Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena - free admission with donation of canned food item)

Monday, October 17 at 8:00 a.m.: 17th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament at Heidelberg Country Club(1 Country Club Drive, Bernville, PA)

Tuesday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Santander Arena

The Royals have invited six players to camp on tryout contracts; G Ty Hunter, D Adam Eby, F Jimmy Lodge, F Aaron Ryback, F Liam Blackburn and F Mathieu Cloutier. Hunter, 28, has played in the Central Interior Hockey League for three seasons (2012-13, 2019-20, 2021-22). He went 9-1-0-0 in the regular season and won the CIHL championship with the Terrace River Kings in the 2021-22 season. On the championship run, Hunter posted a 6-1-1 record, 3.22 GAA, and .895 save-percentage in the playoffs. Hunter was named the CIHL Playoff MVP for his play on the championship team.

Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

#1 Ty Hunter- invite

#31 Justin Kapelmaster

Defensemen (9)

#4 Max Balinson

#5 Will MacKinnon

#13 Nick Minerva

#26 Colin Felix

#27 Garrett McFadden

#44 Ryan Romeo

#52 Adam Eby - invite

#58 Dominic Cormier

#81 Mike Chen

Forwards (13)

#7 Devon Paliani

#11 Alec Butcher

#12 Jimmy Lodge - invite

#14 Trey Bradley

#15 Aaron Ryback - invite

#17 Max Newton

#18 Kamerin Nault

#19 Zane Franklin

#23 Liam Blackburn - invite

#33 Mathieu Cloutier - invite

#43 Tyler Kirkup

#79 Eric MacAdams

#91 Yvan Mongo

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

