Royals Announce F Shane Sellar as Second Re-Signing for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Friday that forward Shane Sellar has re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to come back to Reading next year," Sellar said. "Reading is a first class organization with a passionate fan base. I'm excited to get back and build on the season we had last year."

Sellar becomes the second Royal to re-sign with the team for the upcoming season after forward Brendan Hoffman re-signed with the club on Friday, June 23. The two forwards are joined by forward Austin Master on the 2023-24 season roster. Master signed his first professional contract with Reading on Tuesday, June 27.

The 26-year-old Carlisle, Pennsylvania native returns to Reading for his second professional season after playing his first full professional season with the Royals in the 2022-23 season. Sellar appeared in three games at the end of Reading's 2021-22 regular season after two years at Rensselaer Polytech Institute in the NCAA. Sellar posted 39 points (18g, 21a) and 33 penalty minutes in 70 regular season games with Reading in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added three points (1g, 2a) and eight penalty minutes.

The 6'3", 201-pound forward led the Royals in power play goals (9) and finished third among rookies on the club in points (39) and goals (18) last season.

Prior to RPI, Sellar played four seasons at Dartmouth College in the NCAA. As a sophomore, Sellar led the Big Green in goals (11) and finished second in points (22).

Coach Quotes:

"Shane was a big part of our group last season and we're excited to have him back for 23/24. He contributed in all situations for the Royals and we expect the same for the upcoming year. We look for Shane to take a step forward as a part of our leadership group for the Royals." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (3): Brendan Hoffmann, Austin Master, Shane Sellar

