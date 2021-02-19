Royals and River Bandits Announce 2021 Field Staff

February 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa- The Kansas City Royals announced today that former Major League catcher Chris Widger will manage their Advanced-A affiliate, the Quad Cities River Bandits, in 2021. Widger last managed in 2019, when he skippered the Appalachian League Burlington (N.C.) Royals to a 39-29 record. Prior to that, Widger spent three years (2016-18) as the Wilmington Blue Rocks' bench coach and was slated to be the Blue Rocks' manager in 2020.

Widger played 10 Major League seasons with the Mariners, Expos, Yankees, Cardinals, White Sox and Orioles. The catcher won a World Series with Chicago in 2005, drawing two walks and driving in a run in the Fall Classic. He played his college ball at George Mason, which is also where Kansas City General Manager Dayton Moore and Assistant General Manager J.J. Picollo played.

The Royals also released the rest of the River Bandits coaching staff for 2021. Steve Luebber will be pitching coach while Andy LaRoche is the new hitting coach and Mike Jirschele is the bench coach. Luebber is now in his 16th season with the Royals' organization. He had stints in the big leagues with the Blue Jays, Orioles and Twins.

LaRoche worked with Widger as the hitting coach in Burlington in 2019. He played six Major League seasons for the Dodgers, Pirates, A's and Blue Jays.

Jirschele has been with the Royals' organization since 1995 and has been in various roles on the minor league and major league sides, including Royals' third base coach during their World Series run in 2014 and World Series title in 2015, and most recently as Special Assistant to the General Manager.

He played in 999 minor league games over 13+ season in the Rangers' and Royals' Systems. Daniel Accola will serve as the team's athletic trainer; Tony Carney takes over as strength coach and Matt Resar will be coordinator of clubhouse operations.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 19, 2021

Royals and River Bandits Announce 2021 Field Staff - Quad Cities River Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.