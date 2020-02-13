Royals Agree to Terms with 14 Players on Contracts for 2020
February 13, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Royals News Release
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 12, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier and Stephen Woods Jr.; catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom and outfielder Nick Heath. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Of the players signed today, 11 of them - Barlow, Gallagher, Gutierrez, Keller, Lopez, Lovelady, McBroom, McCarthy, Newberry, Speier and Viloria - have Major League service time.
The Royals have 17 players who remain unsigned for the 2020 season.
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from February 13, 2020
- Royals Agree to Terms with 14 Players on Contracts for 2020 - Burlington Royals
- Pulaski Yankees Announce Calfee Park Upgrades, Seating Changes for 2020 Season - Pulaski Yankees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Burlington Royals Stories
- Royals Agree to Terms with 14 Players on Contracts for 2020
- B-Royals GM Mikie Morrison Stepping Down, Takes Job at UNC
- Burlington Royals Officially Announce Alex Feuz as the Broadcaster for the 2020 Season
- Royals' Players Reflect on the Impact Kobe Bryant and John Altobelli Had on Their Lives
- Nicky Lopez Continues to Show Everyone Dreams Do Come True