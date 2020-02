Royals Agree to Terms with 14 Players on Contracts for 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 12, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier and Stephen Woods Jr.; catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom and outfielder Nick Heath. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed today, 11 of them - Barlow, Gallagher, Gutierrez, Keller, Lopez, Lovelady, McBroom, McCarthy, Newberry, Speier and Viloria - have Major League service time.

The Royals have 17 players who remain unsigned for the 2020 season.

