Royals 2018-19 Home Opener Slated for Saturday, October 13 vs. Worcester

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL Affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will play their first home game of the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the new team. Reading's full home schedule will be announced over the next few weeks. Season ticket packages and nine, 12 and 18-game mini plans are available by calling 610-898-7825.

The Royals and Railers both qualified for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Reading split the season series against Worcester in 2017-18.

The Royals have announced four home game dates - the home opener and three American Cancer Society Games. The Royals and American Cancer Society will partner for three games at Santander Arena in 2018-19:

- Men's Cancer Awareness Night (Movember) on Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.

- Pink in the Rink Night on Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

- American Cancer Society Night on Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's at 7:00 p.m.

2018-19 season tickets now available

Top full-season benefits include: exclusive Reading Hockey Club per seat gift, discounted rate off regular ticket prices, ticket exchange, preseason meet and greet, exclusive season ticket holder events, advanced entry and a chance to win and the Royals Owner's Suite for a game. Call 610-898-7825 and visit to join the Royals family or renew season tickets for the 2018-19 season. Visit royalshockey.com/tickets/season-tickets to learn more.

