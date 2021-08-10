Royal Court; RockHounds Win, 15-0

Just to clarify our headline ... the only things missing from this "homecoming" were the royal court and the marching band.

In their first game back from a frustrating road trip, the RockHounds put on a show, scoring 15 runs on 21 hits ... while tossing a three-hit shutout ... rolling past the San Antonio Missions, 15-0, in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds held a 1-0 lead with two men on base and two outs in the second inning when Jake Suddleson beat out an infield single. It would be the first of six consecutive hits ... two of them home runs ... and one a grand slam. When the inning was over, the 'Hounds led, 8-0, and never looked back.

_Every one of the nine RockHounds starters had at least one hit (including eight multi-hit games) and scored at least one run. _

Jonah Bride led the way with four hits, including the "slam," going 4-for-5 with a career-high five runs batted in. Jhonny Santos hit a two-run home run in the seven-run second inning rally and finished 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three ribbies.

On many other nights, starter Kyle Friedrichs would have been the "headliner." The right-hander went seven innings, allowing just four base runners (two walks and two hits). He pitched to contact, striking out three batters and *retired the last 15 batters he faced. *

Kibbles & Bits

Jonah Bride's five-RBI night marked a new career-high (he had driven in three runs in a single game seven times).

Jake Suddleson (2-for-5, double, run, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 12 games. Jake is hitting .361 in the streak (17-for-47) and is hitting .333 (27-for-81) in his last 23 games.

Devin Foyle (1-for-5) extended his hit streak to eight games (12-36, .333).

The 15-run game was the RockHounds' second-highest output of the season (the 'Hounds beat the RoughRiders, 16-9, May 8 at Frisco).

Next Game: Wednesday, August 11

RockHounds vs. San Antonio Missions

Second of a six-game series and eighth of a 12-game homestand

First Pitch at 6:30

Half-price hot dogs ... Sponsored by Graham Pharmacy

Probable Starters

SA Adrian Martinez (RH, 6-3, 2.41)

RH Ty Damron (LH, 2-2, 5.46)

Back at Rocky Town!

The RockHounds host the San Antonio Missions through this Sunday (August 15) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Highlights include Thirsty Thursday (August 12), Matamoscas travel mugs (Friday, August 13), and Saturday night fireworks (August 14).

The Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town next week for a six-game series (August 17-22) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

