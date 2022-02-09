Roy Called up to AHL

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that forward Hugo Roy signed a Professional Tryout contract with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. The team also announced that rookie forward Carlos Fornaris has been resigned to a Standard Player Contract.

Roy, 24, gets called up to the AHL for the third time this season. The 6-foot-1 forward has appeared in six games with Belleville this season. In 20 ECHL games with the Gladiators, Roy has notched 14 points (12G-2A).

Fornaris tabbed one goal in his previous 10 games with Atlanta this season.

The Gladiators play next tonight at 7:35 PM against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.