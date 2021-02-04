Rox Upcoming Season Presented by Fleet Farm

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club announced today a Partnership Agreement with Fleet Farm Group, LLC that will provide unique branding and promotional opportunities for their local retail stores.

Among the main highlights in the package include Fleet Farm serving as the "Presenting Sponsor" for the Rox 2021 and 2022 seasons; Title Sponsor of the ballpark "Grounds Crew" at Joe Faber Field for each Rox home game; Presenting Sponsor of a Father's Day promotion that includes an online registration component where one lucky Dad will be chosen to win a variety of prizes at the game.

Fleet Farm will also host a special "Launch-A-Ball Contest" at each of the Friday night home games just prior to the post-event Firework shows, where fans can help raise funds for the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Charity Foundation and win valuable Fleet Farm Gift Cards.

"Fleet Farm is proud to be a strong, local community partner," said Heath Ashenfelter, Fleet Farm EVP, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer. "We are excited to work in partnership with the Rox Baseball Club as we strive to deepen our engagement within the St. Cloud community."

Fleet Farm currently operates two stores within the St. Cloud market area - Waite Park and Monticello.

