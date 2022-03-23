Rox Sign Two Infielders and a Catcher

St. Cloud, MN - Three position players have signed on to the 2022 Rox roster, with two infielders and a catcher joining the team. Shortstop Peter Mendazona comes to Central Minnesota from the University of Nevada, while catcher Gustavo Nava and first baseman O'Neill Burgos arrive from Southern University.

Mendazona, made 25 starts at shortstop with Nevada a season ago, batting .256 and posting a .941 fielding percentage. Mendazona spent two years at Feather River Junior College before transferring to the Wolf Pack and was named a preseason All-American in 2020.

Two Southern Jags join the Rox roster in 2022. Nava is a switch-hitter with the Jags after transferring from Highland Community College this year. In his first game with Southern in February, Nava hit a walk-off solo home run.

Burgos will be a right-handed power hitter for the Rox after helping the Jags to the NCAA Tournament during his first season in Baton Rouge. Last season, Burgos hit five home runs and hit .298 en route to a regional appearance with the Jags. Originally from Puerto Rico, Burgos played high school baseball in Mississippi where he was rated the state's top first baseman.

The Rox will open the season on May 30 in Waterloo against the Bucks. The home-opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3 with postgame fireworks. For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

