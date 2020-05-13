Rox Sign Two Cornhuskers to 2020 Roster

May 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has signed two additional players for the 2020 season. They are University of Nebraska catchers Luke Roskam and Griffin Everitt.

Roskam appeared in all 15 of Nebraska's games during the 2020 season. He had a .264 batting average including four doubles and a home run. He scored 12 runs and had 13 runs batted in. As a catcher, he threw out four attempted base stealers. He previously played in the Northwoods League in 2017 for the Duluth Huskies. That season he appeared in 52 games, had a .324 batting average, and was selected to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase.

Evertitt is transferring to Nebraska after two years at Kansas City Community College. In 20 games this season, he had a .483 batting average. He finished with 29 hits including five doubles, a triple and six home runs. He scored 26 runs and had 26 runs batted in. Everitt was ranked the second-best catcher and 18th overall player in the state of Nebraska by Perfect Game during his senior year at Lincoln Southwest High.

In total the Rox now have twenty-five players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. For a complete list of the current Rox roster please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. For more information regarding this release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

