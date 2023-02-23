Rox Sign Three Southpaws

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN -The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signing of three lefthanded pitchers. Connor Wietgrefe (University of Minnesota), Mason Olson (Brigham Young University) and Aidan Kidd (New Jersey Institute of Technology) who will all be joining the Rox for their first summer in St. Cloud.

Connor Wietgrefe is a sophomore from the University of Minnesota, hailing from Prior Lake, Minnesota. Wietgrefe went 5-1 over 7 starts last season for North Iowa Area Community College before transferring to the Golden Gophers. He tallied an impressive 59 strikeouts over 46.1 IP.

Mason Olson is from Spanish Fork, Utah, playing his junior season for Brigham Young University (BYU) this year. Olson has started his BYU season strong with 6.1 IP, six strikeouts with only one walk and one earned run to the tune of a 1.42 ERA. A former 2x state champion in Utah's high school circuit, Olson originally took his talents to the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to BYU after his sophomore year.

Aidan Kidd is a LHP for the NJIT Highlanders, from Laguna Beach, California. Now a junior, Kidd threw 41.2 IP last season, with a 4.97 ERA, featuring 46 strikeouts to his credit. This earned him a spot as an America East All-Tournament Team Honoree.

The Rox will return in 2023 for their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

