Rox Set to Host Pit Spitters for Northwoods League Title Game on Friday

St. Cloud, MN - The match-up for the Northwoods League Championship is set as St. Cloud (53-18) will welcome Traverse City (45-30) to Joe Faber Field on Friday night.

Both franchises are no strangers to the title game as they represent two of the last three Northwoods League champions. The Rox took home the crown in 2017, while Traverse City will defend its title from 2019.

St. Cloud finished the regular season with the best record in the Northwoods League and the most wins in franchise history. The Rox won both halves in the Great Plains West while posting 50 wins to finish the year with the second-best record by winning percentage in league history.

In order to reach the championship game, the Rox had to face the Mankato MoonDogs in the opening round of the playoffs. The MoonDogs finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league. St. Cloud took care of Mankato with a two-game sweep, outscoring the MoonDogs 19-2. Then, on Tuesday, the Rox eliminated the Waterloo Bucks in the Great Plains Championship with a 6-3 win.

The Pit Spitters won the first half in the Great Lakes East and closed the regular season with a 42-29 record. Traverse City entered the postseason as the lower-seeded team in their opening series against Kokomo. The Pit Spitters won game one at home, before taking home the final game of the series on the road to advance to the Great Lakes Championship.

On Wednesday, the Pit Spitters hosted the Madison Mallards for a chance to play in the Northwoods League Championship. Traverse City was able to pull away late for a 6-2 win to advance to Friday's game.

This is the first time that the two teams are playing each other in franchise history. St. Cloud looks to finish its record-breaking season with the second championship in Rox' history. First pitch at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm with gates opening at 6:05. Tickets for the Northwoods League Championship on August 20th can be purchased at www.stcloudrox.com or by calling 320-240-9798.

