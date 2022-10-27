Rox Receive Community Program-Of-The-Year Award

Northwoods League







The St. Cloud Rox organization is proud to announce that its Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation was recognized as the Northwoods League's Community Program-of-the-Year for the 2022 season. It was the first time in league history that such an award has been given out. The award is voted on by all 22 Northwoods League members.

"The philanthropy and community engagement throughout the year by the Rox is teamwork at its best for the greater good of our community. It is only possible because of the great fans, corporate partners, and staff," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

In less than four years, Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation has grown to become one of the most unique charitable organizations in the Central Minnesota region. Its primary mission as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is to support youth programs in the areas of Sports, the Arts, through Volunteerism activities, and Educational initiatives.

Some of the key recent developments for the Rox Foundation included:

Scholarship Program - Commitment to award 21 individual college scholarships to senior class students attending Central Minnesota High Schools at an investment level of $21,000.

RBI Club - Created a pilot program for the St. Cloud Area School District that provides over 400 elementary grade (3-5) students with Free Reading Books at six different times during the school year to help incentivize the students to Read Books Independently while at home.

Habitat For Humanity - Provided a $5,000 Grant to St. Cloud Technical High School to help their students complete the construction of a home for a local family chosen by the Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity organization.

Mini Golf Challenge Cup Tournament - Debuted an 18-Hole Tournament at the Lakes Adventure course in Sauk Rapids for the Central MN Auto Care Association to help fund a new scholarship program managed by Project S.A.V.E. for students advancing their education in the automotive industry. The first-year event raised $12,000.

Sporting Clays Shootout - A second-year event created and managed by the Foundation that is held at the Rice Creek Hunting Club in Little Falls, raising just over $34,000 for Project S.A.V.E.

Launch-A-Ball - A fundraising event that took place after each of the six Rox Friday night home games, raising close to $5,000 for the Sauk Rapids-Rice Youth Baseball Association in support of their campaign to build two new baseball fields.

