Rox Reading Program Has Record Participation

April 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program achieved record-breaking numbers for the 2023-24 school year with over 19,500 students from 52 area elementary-middle schools taking part that involved 886 classrooms in 30 different cities throughout the Central Minnesota region.

Teaming up with Magnifi Financial for the 13th consecutive year, the Rox Reading Program has now brought in over 137,000 students during this span. There are incentives for the students, teachers, and the schools that will participated in the four-week program during the month of April.

"The Rox Reading Program is helping inspire thousands of kids to read outside of the classroom and has never been stronger," said Scott Schreiner, Managing Partner for the Rox. "It's truly a team effort between not only the students and Rox staff, but teachers, parents, school support staff, and administrators. Of course, the program isn't where it is today without Magnifi Financial who has been a partner with the Rox Reading Program since its inception."

"We are proud to support the students and local schools throughout Central Minnesota through the Rox Reading Program," said Gary Meyer, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Magnifi Financial.

Magnifi Financial proudly supports the Reading Program and offers incentives for participating students and teachers. Each student who completes the program receives two Rox tickets and over 1,800 participants receive a Rox drawstring bag to help carry their books. Three lucky students who complete their weekly reading goals will receive $250 towards a Magnifi Financial savings account. Magnifi Financial also provides three $250 Visa Gift Cards to help teachers buy new classroom books, plus a $1,000 cash prize for one school to upgrade their library programs, equipment, and supplies.

"Encouraging students to read outside the classroom is essential for developing creativity, imagination, and communication skills, which will equip them for a successful future," said Meyer.

The Rox home opener is May 31st at 7:05 PM against the Duluth Huskies. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit the schedule page at stcloudrox.com . Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

