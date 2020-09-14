Rox Raise $4,600 to Support Local Veterans Through Jersey Auction

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce in partnership with Advantage 1 Insurance Agency, $4,600 was raised to support Freedom Flight, the POW/MIA Hot Air Balloon Team. The funds were raised through the proceeds of an auction of military jerseys worn during the Military Appreciation Night game this season.

Freedom Flight is a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that flies hot air balloons to support the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action cause. The privately funded hot air balloon team is completely operated by a group of volunteers.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

