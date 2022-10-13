Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation to Award $21,000 in Scholarships

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation announced today an increased commitment to education that will now see $21,000 awarded in college scholarships to current senior-class students attending high schools in Central Minnesota.

The Foundation will provide 21 separate $1,000 scholarships overall - 16 to be set aside for students applying from the categories of Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education, which represent the four main operating pillars of Project S.A.V.E.

Thanks to a newly-formed partnership with NAPA Central and the Central Minnesota Auto Care Association, the Rox Project S.A.V.E. will dedicate five of the 21 scholarships specific to students pursuing a career in the Automotive industry through an area technical or vocational college following graduation in 2023.

Since Project S.A.V.E. was first formulated in 2019, the Foundation has steadily increased its scholarship program from $5,000 to $12K. Last year, six students received $2,000 cash awards.

"Supporting student education and helping the kids pursue their life's goals each year is one of the big focal points of the Foundation," said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator for the Rox Project S.A.V.E. "We also need to acknowledge our Foundation Partners (Wells, CLA, and NAPA Central) for their fantastic corporate support and commitment each has made to further enhance the Project S.A.V.E. scholarship program."

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation, launched in March, 2019, and administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club to serve as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism and Education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

