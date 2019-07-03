Rox Lose 9-3, Split Series

The offensive struggles continued for the Rockies as they fell to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-3 on Wednesday night at Suplizio Field.

Grand Junction scored all three of its runs early with Walking Cabrera's two- run double in the first and Jacob Barnwell scoring on an error in the second, but only mustered two hits over the remaining seven innings.

Mike Ruff lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed two earned runs in his second start of the year and gave way to Alejandro Mejia who took the loss after allowing six runs through 2.1 innings as the Vibes pushed ahead 8-3 in the fourth.

Nash Walters earned his first win of the season for the visitors after allowing just one earned run through five innings while Cristian Sierra and Austin Rubick combined to strikeout six Rockies in the final four innings.

GJ will host Orem for game three of its four-game homestand tomorrow with Emilker Guzman making the start for the Owlz and Anderson Amarista on the hill for the Rockies.

