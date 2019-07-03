Rox Lose 9-3, Split Series
July 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release
The offensive struggles continued for the Rockies as they fell to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-3 on Wednesday night at Suplizio Field.
Grand Junction scored all three of its runs early with Walking Cabrera's two- run double in the first and Jacob Barnwell scoring on an error in the second, but only mustered two hits over the remaining seven innings.
Mike Ruff lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed two earned runs in his second start of the year and gave way to Alejandro Mejia who took the loss after allowing six runs through 2.1 innings as the Vibes pushed ahead 8-3 in the fourth.
Nash Walters earned his first win of the season for the visitors after allowing just one earned run through five innings while Cristian Sierra and Austin Rubick combined to strikeout six Rockies in the final four innings.
GJ will host Orem for game three of its four-game homestand tomorrow with Emilker Guzman making the start for the Owlz and Anderson Amarista on the hill for the Rockies.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2019
- Mustangs Control Series Opener in Great Falls - Great Falls Voyagers
- Rox Lose 9-3, Split Series - Grand Junction Rockies
- Owlz Bats Struggle in Doubleheader Sweep - Orem Owlz
- Osprey Walk off to Take Rubber Match - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Streak Reaches Four Wins as Mustangs Cruise to 9-1 Victory over Voyagers - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Rockies Stories
- Rox Lose 9-3, Split Series
- Rox Open Homestand with 2-1 Win
- Rockies Shut out by Vibes; Split Series
- Arms Lead GJ to Fifth Straight over Vibes
- Rox Drop Series in Blowout Loss