Rox Have Six Returners Coming Back for 2024 Season

January 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the return of six players from the 2023 Great Plains Champions team. Piercen McElyea, Hunter Day, Tyler Hemmesch, Sawyer Smith, Carter Hanson, and Brandon Jaenke will all return to St. Cloud for the 2024 season after going 46-26 and going to the Northwoods League Championship last season.

Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) was the Rox Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2023 where he pitched ten games and went 6-1. McElyea was an All-Star last season where he struck out 56 batters over 54 innings, which included a 14-strikeout game in Bismarck, ND on August 6th which tied a Rox single-game record.

Hunter Day (Missouri State University) will return for his third season in St. Cloud and was the Rox Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2022 where he was 8-0 (ties Rox Record) and was an All-star that season. In 2023, Day pitched in three games where he pitched 16 innings striking out 13 batters with a 3.38 ERA.

Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota) a Sartell native, returns to the Rox for his second season after appearing in eight games in 2023. Hemmesch pitched 20.2 innings over those eight games striking out 29 batters faced.

Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) played in 29 games for the Rox in 2023 where he hit .268 with 22 RBI and walked 20 times for a .413 OBP.

Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) played the 2023 regular season for the Minnesota Mud Puppies and joined the Rox for the 2023 playoffs. For the Mud Puppies, Hanson had a .241 AVG in 38 games with 33 RBI, three home runs, 27 walks, and a .369 OBP

Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) will be returning in St. Cloud for his third season in 2023. Over his last two seasons in St. Cloud, Jaenke has appeared in 18 games with a 2-1 record, and one save. Jaenke pitched in 33.2 innings and struck out 49 batters faced.

The Rox home opener is May 31st at 7:05 PM against the Duluth Huskies. There will be a huge post-game firework show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone visit the schedule page at stcloudrox.com Season ticket packages, group tickets and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

