Rox Extend Broadcast Agreement with Townsquare Media, Hughes to Return in 2019

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that they have extended their radio broadcast agreement with Townsquare Media through the 2021 Northwoods League season.

Townsquare Media has been the radio play-by-play broadcast partner of Rox baseball since the Rox inaugural season in 2012, serving as the radio home of all 72 Rox home and away games on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

"The entire Rox organization is thrilled to continue the partnership with Townsquare Media and have 1390 Granite City Sports once again be the radio broadcast home of all Rox games for many years ahead," said Rox Co-Owner and Vice President Scott Schreiner. "We truly enjoy and appreciate the partnership between the Rox and Townsquare Media."

Townsquare Media and 1390 Granite City Sports will continue to broadcast all of St. Cloud's 72 home and away games, as well as any postseason Rox games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"Townsquare Media of St. Cloud is very excited to announce the contract extension with the St. Cloud Rox as their broadcasting partner," said David Engberg, Market President of Townsquare Media of St. Cloud. "The St. Cloud Rox are one of, if not the top, family entertainment/sports franchises in the area and we are proud to continue our relationship with them. We look forward to the next three years and many beyond that."

Along with extending the broadcast agreement with Townsquare Media, the Rox also announced that Evan Hughes will be returning to the booth as the radio play-by-play voice of the Rox in 2019. Hughes, who just wrapped up his first season in St. Cloud, was named the Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year in 2018, an award voted on by Hughes' peers throughout the Northwoods League.

In 2018, the Rox recorded their sixth straight winning season with a record of 37-35, while tallying a winning record at home at the Rock pile for the fourth year in a row. St. Cloud finished the 2018 campaign with an overall record of 37-35, concluding the season strong with a 21-15 record in the second half alone. The Rox once again led all Minnesota Northwoods League teams in attendance with 54,665 fans making their way to the Rock Pile throughout the summer.

The Rox will open their eighth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2019. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2019 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The St. Cloud Rox are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 200 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.stcloudrox.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Rox as your favorite team.

