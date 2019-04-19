Rox Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale May 1, New Name for Sports Deck

April 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club announced today that the organization will officially go on sale with single game tickets for the 2019 Northwoods League Season at 10 a.m. on May 1. The Rox also announced today a new name and partner the Sports Deck, partnering with Beaver Island Brewing Company to name the popular seating area the Beaver Island Sports Deck.

Starting at 10 a.m. on May 1, all single game tickets - including tickets to the home opener - can be purchased in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket Office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

The 2019 schedule will be jam packed with amazing fireworks shows, great premium giveaway items and highly entertaining national entertainment acts once again! Tickets will go fast, so you're not going to want to miss out on having the first chance to purchase tickets when they officially go on sale on May 1!

In partnership with Beaver Island Brewing Company, the Rox also announced that there will be a new name to the Sports Deck starting in 2019, renaming it the Beaver Island Sports Deck.

Beaver Island Brewing Company, which was established in 2015 and is located in downtown St. Cloud, will be prominently displayed on the Sports Deck and will have some of its beer sold at Rox games throughout the upcoming season at the Rock Pile. Make sure to book your group outing today or by purchasing single game tickets beginning May 1 to enjoy the Beaver Island Sports Deck and some Rox Baseball!

The Rox will open their eighth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2019. The Rox home opener is Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. To view and download the full 2019 Rox schedule, click here. For more information regarding this release, 7-Game Packs, season tickets or partial season ticket packages for the 2019 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 19, 2019

Rox Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale May 1, New Name for Sports Deck - St. Cloud Rox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.