Rox Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

May 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2021 season. The schedule is packed with amazing fireworks shows, great premium giveaway items and highly entertaining national entertainment acts throughout the summer. Single game tickets for all Rox games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day online at www.stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or at the Rox ticket office located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex Monday-Friday between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

Opening Weekend

Opening weekend will kick off on Friday, June 4th with a guest appearance by Minnesota Legend Ron "Gardy" Gardenhire. Gardy spent 17 seasons as a manager at the Major League level with the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as a part of the Opening Day festivities presented by Coborn's. All fans will have the opportunity to meet Gardy, get autographs and take pictures beginning at 6:05pm. The home opener will also feature a post-game fireworks show and all fans will receive a Rox magnet schedule. On Sunday, June 6th, the Rox will host Baseball Bat Giveaway Day presented by CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. The first 300 fans 14 years old and under will receive a youth baseball bat. It is also the first Coborn's Kids Day of the season, where kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

Friday Night Fireworks

After every Friday home game in 2021, there will be a post-game fireworks extravaganza put on display for fans in attendance. In addition to the June 4th home opener, Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled for June 11th presented by Capital One, July 2nd presented by Kwik Trip and Holiday Inn & Suites. July 16th presented by Woodcraft Industries, July 23 presented by SC Times and Brandl Motors, July 30th presented by Franklin Outdoor Advertising, August 2 presented by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and August 13th presented by Capital One. In total there will be seven post-game fireworks shows during the 2021 season.

Premium Giveaways

The promotional schedule includes premium giveaways at 16 games throughout the season, including replica jerseys, baseball bats, baseball caps, baseball cards, pint glasses, bobbleheads and more.

Special Events

The Rox will host the Pink in the Park Day presented by Center for Diagnostic Imaging on Sunday, June 13th. The Rox will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. On Tuesday, June 22nd the Rox will host Bark in the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. The first 200 dogs will receive a Rox dog dish. July 1 will be the annual Military Appreciation Day presented by Advantage 1 Insurance Agency. The first 250 kids with receive a Patriotic Youth Rox Jersey and the Rox will wear special military themed uniforms that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to benefit local Veterans.

National Entertainment

There will be numerous national entertainment acts at the Rock Pile this season. The award-winning act ZOOperstars will be performing on Saturday, June 19 presented by Sentry Bank. On Monday, June 21st Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, as seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Regis and Kelly and ESPN, will be performing throughout the game presented by Brandl Motors and Bernick's. The Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be returning to St. Cloud on Thursday, July 22 presented by PreferredOne.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.