Rox Add Three Pitchers to Roster for 2021 Season

February 25, 2021







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of three additional pitchers for the 2021 season. They include Hunter Dollander (Georgia Gwinnett), Benny Roebuck (Kent State) and Austin Schneider (Texas-Tyler).

Dollander, a right-handed pitcher, is currently in his senior season at Georgia Gwinnett College. He has appeared in three games this season, pitching 12 innings and striking out 10 batters. Dollander has a combined 18-1 record in 25 career starts and 31 appearances with the Grizzlies. In 2020 he was named a CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-American and is a two-time First Team All-Association of Independent Institutions selection.

Roebuck is a freshman right-handed pitcher at Kent State University. He appeared in two games for the Golden Flashes in the abbreviated 2020 season. At Kent State he currently plays for Head Coach Jeff Duncan, a former Northwoods League and Major League player as well Assistant Coach Alex Miklos who spent the 2019 and 2020 season as at Rox assistant.

Schneider, also a right-handed pitcher, is in his senior season at the University of Texas at Tyler. He has made two starts on the mound this season, throwing 12 innings and striking out 19 batters with a 2.25 earned run average. In his career, Schneider has a combined 14-5 record and 3.01 earned run average for the Patriots.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 19 players signed to the 2021 roster. A complete list of the roster for the 2021 season can be found here. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

