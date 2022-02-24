Rox Add Four Pitchers to 2022 Roster

February 24, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The 2022 edition of the Rox continues to take shape as four more arms were added to the roster this week. These pitchers include Janzen Keisel (BYU), Nick Hyde (Western Carolina), Kaden Krowka (Tarleton State), and Tyler Clayton (Georgia-Gwinnett).

Keisel is a hard-throwing right-hander beginning his freshman season in Provo with the Cougars. Coming out of Gunnison Valley High School, Keisel was the highest-rated high school recruit in the state of Utah. Standing at six-foot-four, Keisel started strong for BYU this spring in his first start with 10 strikeouts over six innings and didn't allow a run while giving up just one hit.

Hyde will come to St. Cloud following his third season with Western Carolina. Last spring, the right-handed pitcher Hyde held opponents scoreless through his first 5.2 innings of work with the Catamounts. The South Carolina native was a premier high school player after being named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American three times at Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Krowka is one of the two lefties signed by the Rox this week, heading to Central Minnesota following his redshirt-junior season with Tarleton State. Krowka started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before spending last season at Grayson College where he struck out 58 batters in just over 50 innings.

Finally, Clayton joins the Rox after leading Georgia-Gwinnett to an NAIA World Series last June, along with 2021 St. Cloud ace Hunter Dollander. The left-hander struck out 56 batters in 18 appearances last year for the Grizzlies.

The Rox will open the season on May 30 in Waterloo against the Bucks. The home-opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3 with postgame fireworks presented by Coborn's. For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.