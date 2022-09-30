Rowe Becomes Third Kingtson Alum To Join Thunderbirds

Winston-Salem, NC -- The Carolina Thunderbirds have added another talented Ontario Hockey League (OHL) veteran in Lucas Rowe. The Etobicoke, ON native split 160 games of OHL action between the London Knights, Flint Firebirds, and Kingston Frontenacs.

"Getting Rowe adds another top forward who has had a lot of success," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "Coming from the OHL, winning the OJHL with Pickering, and going to the Centennial Cup Finals last season, he brings a winning pedigree to our club."

Rowe will join two other members of the 2019-2020 Kingston Frontenacs upon his arrival to Carolina; rookie Justin Pringle and second-year Thunderbird Dawson Baker. The idea of reuniting with his Kingston teammates made signing in Carolina an attractive option to Rowe.

"I thought it would be a no-brainer," said Rowe. "Come have some fun and work hard with my buddies. I had a blast with both of them in Kingston, they're both great teammates."

