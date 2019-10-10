Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Coming to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - For the first time, the Indianapolis Indians are ringing in fall with Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch presented by Indiana WIC. This free event takes place Sunday, October 6 at Victory Field from noon - 4 p.m.

"The Indians are excited to offer a new fall tradition - Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "It's a chance to let fans experience what it's like to walk on the Victory Field grass, while providing a unique fall festival in our beautiful downtown stadium."

Fans can meet Rowdie dressed as a scarecrow, pick a pumpkin in the outfield and visit an inflatable bounce house and face painter. Pumpkins are free for kids 14 and under while supplies last. There will also be fall snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Knot Hole Kids Club members can enjoy exclusive hayrides around the warning track, whether they were part of the 2019 club or are new in 2020. Fans can purchase 2020 Knot Hole Kids Club memberships during the event.

Parking for Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch is free in the Victory Field parking lot. Guests should enter through the Hot Corner Gift Shop entrance on the west side of the stadium.

For more information, visit IndyIndians.com/Fall or call (317) 269-3545.

