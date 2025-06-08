Sports stats



Rourke Perfect Pass to Berryhill III to Give the Lions the Lead I CFL

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Nathan Rourke with a great throw on the run to give the Lions the early lead in the second half.
