Rourke Magic! An Unreal Escape Sets up a BC TD: CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Nathan Rourke dances out of the pocket and finds James Butler with an incredible pass, setting up his own rushing touchdown.

