CFL B.C. Lions

Rourke Finds McInnis for An EXPLOSIVE 51-Yard TOUCHDOWN: CFL

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Rourke launches a perfect ball deep to McInnis, who hauls it in and takes it all the way for a 51-yard touchdown.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

