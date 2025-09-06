Rourke Finds McInnis for An EXPLOSIVE 51-Yard TOUCHDOWN: CFL
Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Rourke launches a perfect ball deep to McInnis, who hauls it in and takes it all the way for a 51-yard touchdown.
