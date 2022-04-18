Round Two Schedule Set, Tickets Available

The #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs advanced Sunday after upsetting the #1 Knoxville Ice Bears in the first round of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Roanoke will face Huntsville in the semifinals this week. Game Three will only be played if necessary.

Game 1 - at Roanoke on Thursday, April 21 at 7:05 P.M. EST

Game 2 - at Huntsville on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 P.M. CST

Game 3 - at Huntsville on Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 P.M CST

Tickets and parking passes for April 21 are on sale starting April 18 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Free shuttles will be offered from the Elmwood Park Garage for this event. Playoff package tickets for this game will be labeled "Game B." Season long parking and Club 611 passes will be accepted this game.

