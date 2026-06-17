Round Three
Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The first two tickets for the knockout stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup have been booked with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC each advancing with three wins out of three to start the competition, but there's still plenty up for grabs as we head to the final day of the group stage on Saturday, July 11.
Dan Lucas breaks down all the action from Round 3 of the group stage in the latest Prinx Tires USL Cup Recap Show.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC
- JJ Williams, Nick Scardina Named to USL Championship Week 14/15 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Athletic Extends Burke on Three-Year Deal - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.