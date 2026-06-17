Round Three

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The first two tickets for the knockout stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup have been booked with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC each advancing with three wins out of three to start the competition, but there's still plenty up for grabs as we head to the final day of the group stage on Saturday, July 11.

Dan Lucas breaks down all the action from Round 3 of the group stage in the latest Prinx Tires USL Cup Recap Show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

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