Round Rock Tops Albuquerque 6-2 on Saturday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (12-5) clinched the series victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-11) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond with a 6-2 win, their fourth win of the six-game set.

Round Rock RHP Kohei Arihara (1-1, 4.00) earned the winning decision after tossing a 6.0-inning start that saw one run and six strikeouts. Albuquerque RHP Frank Duncan (0-1, 13.50) went home with the night's loss after allowing four runs, three of which were earned, on nine hits and one walk during his 5.0 innings to start the contest.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque scored the game's first run in the first inning when 2B Tim Lopes knocked a leadoff single then scored thanks to a single from 3B Elehuris Montero.

Round Rock LF Bubba Thompson responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run to left center field that scored SS Josh Smith, who had led off with a single, giving the Express a 2-1 lead.

Thompson added to the E-Train's lead in the second inning with an RBI triple that sent Smith across home plate again, this time after the infielder had reached base on an Isotopes error.

Round Rock DH Meibrys Viloria came home in the fourth after doubling down the left-field line then moving to third on a Ryan Dorow single and finally scoring as Smith grounded into a double play.

The E-Train kept chugging in the sixth inning, increasing the team's advantage to 6-1. After grounding into a force out, Dorow found second base as Smith singled before scoring when 3B Nick Tanielu knocked a single into center field.

The Isotopes worked at a comeback in the ninth frame, but only managed to plate one additional run. Albuquerque LF Scott Schebler, C Carlos Peréz and 1B D.J. Peterson loaded the bases on a walk followed by two singles before Schebler scored thanks to a Jonathan Morales groundout.

Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez was credited with his first save of the season after entering a bases-loaded two-out situation in the ninth and retiring the final batter on a groundout.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock clinched a series victory with the 6-2 win. The Express won the first three games of the series before dropping Friday night's contest to the Isotopes.

Express reliever RHP Dan Winkler tossed two shutout frames that saw one hit and one strikeout.

SS Josh Smith led the way for Round Rock on offense, going 3-for-5 and scoring three runs. LF Bubba Thompson, RF Zach Reks and C Sam Huff each tallied two hits apiece, contributing to the E-Train's 13.

Thompson only saw two at-bats before leaving the game due to injury, but led the way with three RBI after hitting a home run and triple in back-to-back innings. The outfielder extended his active hitting streak to 12 games and continues to sit atop the Pacific Coast League standings.

Round Rock's defense turned three double plays on the night, which is the most in a single game so far this season. 2B Ryan Dorow and 1B Mat Carpenter were both involved in all three and Carpenter finished with 13 putouts while Dorow tallied five assists.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque close out their six-game set with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Express RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 3.75) is set for the series finale start up against Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (1-1, 4.50).

