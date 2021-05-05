Round Rock, Oklahoma City Launch Red Dirt Rumble Rivalry Series

ROUND ROCK, Texas - It's time for a rumble! The Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, are excited to announce the Red Dirt Rumble, a new rivalry series between the Texas and Oklahoma Triple-A West League foes. The series was revealed on Wednesday during a Zoom call with Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

In addition to geographic feuds with the Sugar Land Skeeters, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, the Red Dirt Rumble now extends Round Rock's rivalry ties across state lines. Only 371 miles separate Dell Diamond from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, one of the shortest distances between two clubs in the newly formed Triple-A West League.

"We all know that nothing tops Texas when it comes to state pride, and we can't wait to prove it on the field during the inaugural Red Dirt Rumble," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Round Rock and Oklahoma City have played each other with fierce intensity for over 15 years the time has come to formally recognize our rivalry with that team north of the Red River."

Round Rock and Oklahoma City will face off 30 times in 2021 with the winner of the overall season series claiming bragging rights and the inaugural Red Dirt Rumble title.

"It's no secret Oklahoma and Texas like to be competitive with one another," Oklahoma City Dodgers President and General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We're fired up for the season to begin and prove the team that truly reigns supreme on the baseball diamond resides north of the Red River."

The Red Dirt Rumble moniker is derived from the notorious soil found in northern Texas and across Oklahoma. It is also a nod to the popular music genre so prevalent in the cultures across both states, perfected by Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and many others. The logo for the rivalry series mimics a belt buckle, in homage to the western lifestyle that so many Texans and Oklahomans lay claim to.

The Express and Dodgers share a rich history, having been a member of the same league division since Round Rock joined the ranks of Triple-A in 2005. Oklahoma City holds a 120-102 edge in the overall series between the two clubs, including a 63-48 record in games played at Dell Diamond. Interestingly enough, the Express fare better at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Downtown Oklahoma City, holding a 54-57 record in such contests.

The E-Train matched its franchise-best with a 10-6 record against the Dodgers in 2019, snapping a streak of four straight years in which Oklahoma City won the season series between the two clubs.

The two franchises have also shared Major League affiliates throughout history. Oklahoma City served as the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Colt .45s and Astros from the team's inception in 1962 through 1972 before returning to the Astros organization again from 2011-2014. The club also spent 28 seasons as Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers from 1983-2010. Oklahoma City has been affiliated with Los Angeles since 2015, most recently celebrating the Dodgers' 2020 World Series Championship.

Similarly, Round Rock was the Double-A affiliate of the Astros from its founding in 2000 through 2004 before jumping to Houston's Triple-A affiliate from 2005-2010 and again from 2019-2020. The E-Train then spent 10 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers from 2011-2018 before reuniting with the club this season.

The Red Dirt Rumble kicks off on Opening Day at Dell Diamond as the Express and Dodgers begin the 2021 season at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 as part of a six-game series that runs through Tuesday, May 11. The Dodgers return to Round Rock from June 17-22 and again from July 29-August 3 before the series shifts north to Oklahoma City. The foes meet at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from August 12-17 before closing out the 2021 regular season against each other from September 16-21. Tickets to all Red Dirt Rumble showdowns are available now at RRExpress.com/Tickets.

