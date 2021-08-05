Round Rock INF Yonny Hernandez Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Yonny! The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday morning that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express INF Yonny Hernandez. The speedy infielder is seeking his Major League debut in what is his first career promotion to the bigs. Hernandez is expected to be in the lineup for the Rangers' 1:05 p.m. contest against the Los Angeles Angels this afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Hernandez has been a mainstay in Round Rock's starting lineup this season, appearing in 61 of the team's 78 games this season. The versatile infielder logged double-digit starts at shortstop (34), third base (17) and second base (10) during his time in an E-Train uniform. At the plate, Hernandez hit .250 (48-192) with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 RBI. He heads to Arlington leading the Triple-A West League in walks with 51 and stolen bases with 21. He has also scored 42 runs this season, a mark that ranks third among all Express hitters.

The 23-year-old tallied 11 multiple-hit games with Round Rock and posted a season-long 10-game hitting streak from July 11-22. He recently blasted his first career Triple-A home run on August 1 against Oklahoma City at Dell Diamond. Hernandez also suited up for the Venezuelan National Baseball Team for the first time in his career earlier this summer after being named to his home nation's roster for the World Baseball Softball Confederation's Americas Qualifier leading into the Olympic Games.

Hernandez has spent six seasons in the minor leagues, all within the Texas Rangers organization, combining to hit .266 (404-1,520) with 47 doubles, 15 triples, four home runs and 169 RBI. He has swiped 154 bases in his career and has been caught just 65 times. He also owns 290 career walks and 297 runs scored across 460 total games at the minor league level. Hernandez was originally signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted free agent out of his hometown of Maturin, Venezuela on July 2, 2014.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Express open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez is set to make his Triple-A debut with a start in tonight's series opener while the Skeeters plan to send RHP Austin Hansen (0-2, 6.35) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

